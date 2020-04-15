No New Saline County COVID-19 Cases

The Saline County Health Department does not have any new positive cases of COVID-19 to report on Wednesday. Saline County is holding steady with 13 confirmed cases and two deaths.

The Health Department says they investigates communicable diseases every day. In some ways, disease investigation is a lot like detective work. They need to look at many pieces to complete the puzzle and identify people who are ill. When a person tests positive for COVID-19, the Saline County Health Department receives the positive lab result. With that notification, an investigation process is started by public health experts.

The agency says this is what they do:

They first check-in with the person who tested positive to see how they are. We remind the person to stay home. We ask when their symptoms started and where the person may have been during their contagious period.

They also ask the person about close contacts who would be the highest risk for getting COVID-19. Close contacts include someone who:

Lives in the same household as the sick person with COVID-19 Cares for a sick person with COVID-19 Was within 6 feet of a sick person with COVID-19 for about 10 minutes Was in direct contact with secretions from a sick person with COVID-19

Close contacts are contacted and asked to quarantine themselves, that is, to stay home for 14 days and monitor themselves for symptoms.

We notify agencies that could be affected as the investigation unfolds.

If a person is ever identified as a close contact, the Health Department will connect with you. Contact tracing and disease investigations are not new to the Health Department.

It cannot be stressed enough the importance of staying home and only going out for essential tasks. You can reduce your risks of exposure by:

* Staying home and only leaving to perform essential tasks.

* Maintain social distancing when out in public – 6 feet or more.

* Covering your face when social distancing is not able to be maintained in public places.

* Washing your hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds or more.

* Using hand sanitizer if washing your hands is not readily available.

* Stay home if you are sick.

* Utilizing delivery services or pick-up services.

* Contact your medical provider if you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19

Saline County continues to receive reports of alleged non-compliance with the Statewide Stay-at-Home order. Alleged violations can be reported through our online submission form at www.saline.org<http://www.saline.org/>. If you have a question about a business being essential or not, please visit the Governor’s website at https://governor.kansas.gov/keff to see the order, list of essential functions, and frequently asked questions.

Help our community in stopping the spread of this virus. Only follow official sources to obtain information: www.saline.org/coronavirus or www.kdheks.gov Stay Safe, Stay Healthy and Stay at Home.