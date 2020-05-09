No New Confirmed COVID-19 in Saline County

Saline County has gone nine days with no confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The Saline County Health Department Saturday evening said they do not have any additional cases of COVID-19 to report.

Saline County has had 21 confirmed cases of the virus, along with two other probable cases. There also have been two COVID-19 related deaths.

The health department recognizes that graduation ceremonies were planned to occur Saturday for Kansas Wesleyan University and K-State Polytechnic. While in-person ceremonies have been postponed, they want to extend our congratulatory wishes to all graduates.

Announcements:

KDHE announced that beginning Monday, May 11th, the Daily Case Summary will only be released on Monday’s, Wednesday’s, and Friday’s.

As we attempt to reopen Saline County, the entire community is counting on each person to follow the below recommendations to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

It is highly encouraged to continue to wear cloth masks and maintain social distancing.

It is highly encouraged for people to only leave their homes for essentials.

It is highly recommended those employees in any service industry wear PPE (especially cloth masks).

It is highly encouraged to continue telework.

Avoid socializing in person with groups of 10 or more individuals in both indoor and outdoor settings.

Any employees exhibiting symptoms should be required to stay at home and asked to call their health care provider.

It will take the effort to follow the above recommendations from everyone in our community to continue our reopening.

Help our community in slowing the spread of this virus. Only follow official sources to obtain information: www.saline.org/coronavirus or www.kdheks.gov Stay Safe & Stay Healthy.