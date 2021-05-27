No Memorial Day Public Transportation

Area public transportation will not be running on Memorial Day Monday.

OCCK, Inc. Transportation will be closed on Monday, May 31st, in observation of Memorial Day.

No vehicles will run on including Paratransit vans and buses, as well as Salina CityGo buses, 81 Connection buses and City of Abilene buses.

OCCK is committed to providing transportation services to the general public, seniors, and persons with disabilities, through a variety of programs, including a fixed route service in Salina, CityGo, a regional paratransit service that serves fourteen counties, non emergency medical transportation for people with Medicaid, as well as non emergency medical transportation for clients of Salina Regional Health Center, a regional fixed route service, 81 Connection, KANcycle – the regional bike sharing program, City of Abilene public transportation and the newest program, KanConnect.

Transportation services will resume operating hours on Tuesday, June 1st