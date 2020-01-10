No Injuries In Two-Car Crash

No injuries are reported from a two-car crash in central Salina.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the collision occurred at the intersection of 4th St. and Republic Ave. at 2:50 p.m., Thursday.

A 1995 Oldsmobile Cutlass being driven by 87-year-old Elizabeth Aills, Salina, was traveling southbound on 4th St. when it failed to stop at a sign, resulting in a collision with a 2012 Ford Fusion that was traveling west on Republic.

The Fusion was driven by 17-year-old Miguel Galvan, Salina. Galvan also had a 16-year-old boy in the vehicle as a passenger. Neither were injured.

Both vehicles sustained significant front-end damage and were towed away from the scene.

Aills, who was also uninjured, has been sited for failure to stop at stop sign.