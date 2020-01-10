Salina, KS

Now: 28 °

Currently: Fog

Hi: 31 ° | Lo: 13 °

No Injuries In Two-Car Crash

Jeremy BohnJanuary 10, 2020

No injuries are reported from a two-car crash in central Salina.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the collision occurred at the intersection of 4th St. and Republic Ave. at 2:50 p.m., Thursday.

A 1995 Oldsmobile Cutlass being driven by 87-year-old Elizabeth Aills, Salina, was traveling southbound on 4th St. when it failed to stop at a sign, resulting in a collision with a 2012 Ford Fusion that was traveling west on Republic.

The Fusion was driven by 17-year-old Miguel Galvan, Salina. Galvan also had a 16-year-old boy in the vehicle as a passenger. Neither were injured.

Both vehicles sustained significant front-end damage and were towed away from the scene.

Aills, who was also uninjured, has been sited for failure to stop at stop sign.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

No Injuries In Two-Car Crash

No injuries are reported from a two-car crash in central Salina. Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrest...

January 10, 2020 Comments

AUDIO: Voice of Chiefs Mitch Holthu...

Sports News

January 10, 2020

Two More Most Wanted Arrests

Kansas News

January 10, 2020

Former Colombian President to Speak...

Top News

January 10, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

No Injuries In Two-Car Cr...
January 10, 2020Comments
Two More Most Wanted Arre...
January 10, 2020Comments
Truck Part Thieves Sought
January 10, 2020Comments
2020 Winter Film Festival...
January 10, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH