No Injuries in Hit and Run

KSAL StaffMarch 10, 2022

An 18-year-old Salina woman is alright after she was involved in a hit and run accident Wednesday afternoon.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that at 3 p.m., a gray SUV going west on Charlotte Ave. hit a 2014 Ford Fiesta going south on Larson Street.

The gray SUV had front-end damage and left the scene immediately. The Ford Fiesta, driven by the teen, had rear driver’s side damage.

Forrester said it is unknown if this hit and run is connected to another involving a gray SUV earlier this week on Crawford.

