No Injuries In Hit and Run Crash

Salina Police are looking for whoever is the driver of a silver or light color pickup track after it is involved in a hit and run crash.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that accident happened at 1:10 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Magnolia Rd. and S. 9th St.

A 2004 Peterbilt cement truck was traveling eastbound on Magnolia and had a green light at the intersection. The pickup in question was turning left but had a yellow flashing turn signal, continued anyway and was struck by the concrete truck. The driver of the pickup then left the scene without filing a report.

The cement truck is owned by Concrete Supply of Topeka and the driver, Joseph Primeaux, was uninjured. The cement truck has damage to the front passenger side bumper and fender, however, was able to be removed by the driver.

Police are looking for a silver or light color late 80s or early 90s full size Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck that failed to yield in the crash. The driver is unknown.

The pickup should have damage to the rear passenger side of the bed, bumper and light fixture area. It also appears to have a low profile tool box in the bed. The vehicle has no hubcaps and is missing the black molding on the passenger side door.

The suspect vehicle was captured by a camera mounted in the cab of the cement truck and is attached.