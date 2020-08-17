No Injuries In Aggravated Assault Incident

A Salina man is detained and charged after he was inside a home that he did not have permission to be in and allegedly held a knife to the throat of a victim.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that law enforcement received a call from 38-year-old Jonathan Shue, Salina, at 6:45 a.m. Friday. Shue claims that he was being robbed inside of a residence at 108 N. West Place.

Authorities then got a second call from a victim in the same residence who said that Shue had a knife and pepper spray.

Before police arrived, an 18-year-old victim–who lives in the residence–exited his bedroom to find Shue crouched at the top of the stairs before jumping up and allegedly holding a knife to the man’s throat. The victim felt that Shue was possibly under the influence of narcotics.

The victim was able to talk Shue in to putting up the knife before officers arrived. They then ordered Shue to drop the pepper spray and arrested him.

During the arrest, officers located a pocket knife in Shue’s pants.

Shue is not a resident of the home and did not have permission to enter. There were also three more victims inside of the home, however, no one was injured.

Shue is charged with aggravated burglary and aggravated assault.