No Injuries in Accident Involving a Bus and UPS Truck

No injuries are reported from an accident involving a bus and a UPS truck in north Salina.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester says that the accident happened at the intersection of N. 4th St. and E. Hamilton Ave. at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. That intersection is uncontrolled.

A 2012 Thomas Built bus carrying the driver, Jerald St. Clair, 71, Salina, one adult male and five juvenile passengers, ranging in ages 11 to 13; was traveling north on 4th when St. Clair allegedly failed to yield the right of way. The bus then collided with a UPS truck–that was traveling west on Hamilton.

Both vehicles suffered front end damage. However, the UPS truck had to be towed, while the bus was removed by the driver.

Both drivers, though, were cited in the crash. St. Clair is cited for failure to yield the right of way. 25-year-old David Knott, Salina, the driver of the UPS truck, is cited for no driver’s license in possession.

No injuries occurred in the crash.