No Injuries after Shots Fired

Police are looking for the person who shot up a car in a Salina parking lot.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were sent to an apartment complex in the 800 block of E. Wayne after multiple shots were fired that struck a parked car around 11pm on Friday. Police say a 16-year-old female was visiting a friend inside the apartment when shots rang out. The two took cover and were not hurt.

The girl’s car may have been targeted as several bullets hit the trunk and back window on her 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix.

A witness told police he saw a red car leaving the area just after the gunfire. Damage to the Pontiac is estimated at $1,000.

Captain Forrester added the investigation is ongoing.