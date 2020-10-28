No “Guns & Hoses” Game, Funds Still Being Raised

Todd PittengerOctober 28, 2020

Since 2006, law enforcement officers, firefighters and EMTs in Salina have come together every October to raise money for local families in need via an annual fund-raising “Guns & Hoses” flag football game. The “Guns & Hoses” game pits Salina Police Officers against Salina Firefighters. No matter the final score, the real winners are Salina families dealing with medical issues.

This year, COVID-19 has prompted organizers to cancel the event. The Gun& Hoses organization says they don’t feel “it’s in the best interest of our community to unnecessarily risk an outbreak of the virus through our first responders, we are already in a profession that puts us at higher risk as it is”.

Despite there being no game, they have decided to continue with their yearly t-shirt fundraiser, with a brand new design this year. You can show support for Salina Guns & Hoses, and first responders across the country, with a shirt, hoodies, or full-zip jackets.

Orders can be placed at our online store. The store will only be open until Sunday November 1, 2020.  Orders will have a shipping option or free pick-up.  They will be available for pick-up on November 13, 2020 at Messenger Total Promotions, 248 S. Santa Fe in Salina. Orders will also ship out at that time as well.

Visit https://mccwebstores.com/3157/shop/home to place your order

They hope to see everyone back on the gridiron in October 2021.

