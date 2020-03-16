No COVID-19 Cases Yet in Salina

As of Monday evening there still were no confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus in Salina or Saline County. Statewide there have been 11 confirmed cases and one death.

President Trump issued an address Monday urging citizens to slow the spread of COVID-19 recommending “15 Days to Slow the Spread”. In his address, recommendations are as follows which is supported by the Saline County Health Department:

• If you feel sick, stay home. Do not go to work. Contact your medical provider.

• If you children are sick, keep them at home.

• Avoid social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people.

• Avoiding discretionary travel.

• If you are an older person, stay home and away from other people.

• If you are a person with a serious underlying health condition that can put you at risk (for

example, a condition that impairs your lung or heart function or weakens your immune system) stay home from other people.

The Kansas Department of Health & Environment (KDHE) issued new recommendations for quarantine and isolation of travelers, close contacts of confirmed cases and those being tested yesterday. KDHE is now recommending 14-day home quarantine for Kansans who have:

• Traveled to a state with known widespread community transmission (currently California,

New York and Washington state) on or after March 15 .

• Visited Eagle, Summit, Pitkin and Gunnison counties in Colorado with in the past week.

This includes many of the popular skiing destinations such as Vail, Breckenridge, and

Aspen.

• Traveled on a cruise ship on or after March 15th.

• Traveled internationally on or after March 15th.

• Received notification from public health officials (state or local) that you are a close

contact of a laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19.

Officials say they cannot stress enough the importance of preventing the spread of diseases by:

• Staying at home if you are sick.

• Washing your hands.

• Covering your sneezes and coughs.

If you have concerns of your health condition, please call your healthcare provider.