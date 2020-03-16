Salina, KS

No COVID-19 Cases Yet in Salina

Todd PittengerMarch 16, 2020

As of Monday evening there still were no confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus in Salina or Saline County. Statewide there have been 11 confirmed cases and one death.

President Trump issued an address Monday urging citizens to slow the spread of COVID-19 recommending “15 Days to Slow the Spread”. In his address, recommendations are as follows which is supported by the Saline County Health Department:
• If you feel sick, stay home. Do not go to work. Contact your medical provider.
• If you children are sick, keep them at home.
• Avoid social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people.
• Avoiding discretionary travel.
• If you are an older person, stay home and away from other people.
• If you are a person with a serious underlying health condition that can put you at risk (for
example, a condition that impairs your lung or heart function or weakens your immune system) stay home from other people.

The Kansas Department of Health & Environment (KDHE) issued new recommendations for quarantine and isolation of travelers, close contacts of confirmed cases and those being tested yesterday. KDHE is now recommending 14-day home quarantine for Kansans who have:

• Traveled to a state with known widespread community transmission (currently California,
New York and Washington state) on or after March 15 .
• Visited Eagle, Summit, Pitkin and Gunnison counties in Colorado with in the past week.
This includes many of the popular skiing destinations such as Vail, Breckenridge, and
Aspen.
• Traveled on a cruise ship on or after March 15th.
• Traveled internationally on or after March 15th.
• Received notification from public health officials (state or local) that you are a close
contact of a laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19.

Officials say they cannot stress enough the importance of preventing the spread of diseases by:

• Staying at home if you are sick.
• Washing your hands.
• Covering your sneezes and coughs.

If you have concerns of your health condition, please call your healthcare provider.

