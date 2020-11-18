No Changes in Saline County Mask Mandate

As county commissioners prepare for a special meeting on Friday to discuss the COVID situation in Saline County and potential consideration for additional restrictions, they have made no changes in a face covering ordinance which was put in place back in July. At their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday commissioners were provided an update from Deputy Health Department Director Loralee Tibbetts on the mask mandate and the COVID-19 situation in Saline County. Tibbetts reported 504 new cases in the last 2 weeks. The presentation was concluded with the recommendation to continue the mask order. The County Resolution on the mask mandate is in effect until it is rescinded by the Commission. No action was taken.

In other business:

Commissioners signed a resolution that will impose a one-half percent retail county-wide sales tax to begin on April 1 st , 2021 after voters of Saline County approved the special question on the General Election ballot to build a new jail and Sheriff’s Office. The resolution and certified election results need to be forwarded to the state no later than 90 days before the sales tax is to be implemented.

Also as part of the next steps on the Jail project was the Commissioners approval for TreanorHL and Turner Construction to now move forward with post-bond services for design and construction of the facility. Phil Smith-Hanes provided an update to the Commission that if a site can be secured in the next few months then the design of the facility can be complete by the summer of 2021 and construction to be bid out in the fall with facility completion by 2023.

Marilyn Leamer, Human Resources Director presented three requests for action for the Commissioners for the County’s Medical and Dental Plans. The renewal for 2021 resulted in no increase for employees or the County. An amendment to the Health Plan also includes continued access to telemedicine. Commissioners approved all three requests and signed appropriate agreements.

Department updates were presented from Human Resources and the Livestock & Expo Center.

The Commissioners adjourned their regular meeting and after a short recess, re-convened as the Board of Canvassers to complete the election certification process. Commissioners heard staff reports from Jamie Doss, County Clerk, and voted to certify the votes cast at the General Election. Certified election results can be found on the County website: https://www.saline.org/Portals/0/Content/Elections/Documents/Results/GN2020.pdf?ver=tylEFN1KmFP9OzYPjWZATQ%3d%3d