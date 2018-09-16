No. 16 KWU Handles No. 25 Sterling

An hour before kickoff, the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes made no noise while warming up for a top-25 showdown.

KWU meant business and the Sterling Warriors found out quickly.

Wesleyan’s offense scored on its first five drives, tailback DeMarco Prewitt accounted for nearly 200 total yards, and the defense shut down No. 25 Sterling in a dominating 42-7 victory Saturday night. No. 16 KWU won at Smisor Stadium for the first time since Sept. 15, 2012, exactly six years.

After forcing a punt, Wesleyan set the tone with an 8-play, 76-yard drive, using powerful runs by Prewitt who found the end zone from eight yards out with 10:18 to play in the first. On the ensuing drive, the Warriors drove deep into Coyote territory, but KWU rushed a pass on a 4th and six to get the ball back.

Quarterback Johnny Feauto, reigning KCAC Offensive Player of the Week, set up a drive that stalled at the Sterling 10. On 3rd and nine, Feauto lobbed a pass to the back left of the end zone. Junior Trenton Poe-Evans reached to the sky and pulled in the pigskin to make it 14-0 KWU with 13:39 remaining in the half. The Coyotes converted on their first six third-down attempts.

Sterling’s answer took just 88 yards on four plays as junior quarterback Eric Butler scampered in for a 27-yard score, cutting the deficit to 14-7 with 11:39 to play in the second frame.

The Coyotes made sure to take over from there. Prewitt started the scoring barrage with a four-yard plunge at the 8:57 mark in the second. Feauto followed with a scramble and heave to fullback Marquez Gilmore for a 14-yard TD connection, giving KWU a 28-7 halftime advantage. Feauto put the game out of reach with the BE Wealth Play of the Game. It was the first play of the second half as Feauto gunned a 71-yard pass to Poe-Evans to pad the cushion to 35-7. The two later scored on a 17-yard hookup early in the fourth.

Poe-Evans hauled in seven catches for 144 yards and three touchdowns. Feauto was 12-of-20 passing for 241 yards and four TD’s. Prewitt, the Salina Ortho Player of the Game, carried the ball 24 times for 167 yards and a pair of scores. Prewitt also had a 37-yard reception. KWU’s offense racked up 548 yards on 76 plays.

Defensively, Wesleyan limited Sterling to 150 yards in the opening half, 82 coming on two plays. The Coyotes allowed just 259 for the contest. Brad Coombs and Warren Singletary each had nine tackles. Rashaan Broomfield recorded his second interception.

Kansas Wesleyan (3-0, 2-0 KCAC) entertains Ottawa (3-0, 3-0) next Saturday at the Graves Family Sports Complex. Kickoff is at 5 pm with pregame at 4:30 on FM 104.9, ksal.com and the Rocking M Media app.