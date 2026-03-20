Nice Place to Meat

They cut the ribbon on Friday, and their official grand opening is Saturday. For those who have a fondness for all things Wagyu, and for supporting area locally owned farms and ranches, Howard Waygu is a new place to check out.

Well-wishers gathered Friday morning to help a new family-owned Salina Waygu market store celebrate its opening. Family, Friends, and well-wishers gathered for a ribbon-cutting with the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce Bluecoats, to official christen Howard Wagyu located in the Market Place Plaza, at the intersection of S 9th Street and Belmont Blvd.

Wagyu is a Japanese cattle breed known for intense intramuscular fat, or marbling. This marbling creates a tender, buttery texture that melts at low temperatures. It is highly graded for quality, and offers a rich flavor compared to traditional beef.

The idea for Howard Wagyu dates back to 2019, when Jim Howard and his wife Ashley first expanded their ranch to include a few head of Wagyu. It grew from just a few of the cows to start with, to a herd that is now spread out across several ranches.

Things started out small. Along with ranching they were doing some catering. As word spread about their Wagyu, they started selling it out of a vehicle with their kids helping. After getting requests, they started shipping to other states, and providing to some local restaurants. The next step was to start their own store.

Along with cuts of their own Wagyu meats, everything from jerky to prime rib, Howard Wagyu will also carry poultry and dairy, provided by area family farms and ranches. Other accessories, including spices and rubs and even some Wagyu lotions and creme, will be available.

Following the ribbon cutting, those at the event on Friday got the first look inside the new business, and were able to sample some Wagyu cooked up by Jim on the grill.

Howard Wagyu is open seven days a week, 10:00 AM till 7:00 PM. Saturday is the grand opening, with Wagyu on the grill again from 5 till 7.