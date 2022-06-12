Salina, KS

Now: 80 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 101 ° | Lo: 72 °

NFL Player to Host Fort Riley Football Camp

Todd PittengerJune 12, 2022

An NFL player is planning to host a youth football camp at Fort Riley.

According to the Army, NFL wide receiver Malcolm Perry of the New England Patriots will host a youth football camp at Fort Riley June 29 – 30 for military children in grades 1 – 8.

The camp runs from 1 to 4 p.m. on June 29 and 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on June 30. Registration for the camp is free. The sign-up link is available at https://www.facebook.com/rileymwr.

Participants will also get a free camp t-shirt, along with other goodies and pizza at the end of each session.

These instructional camps, held at multiple military bases this summer, are led by NFL players for youth in grades 1 – 8, active duty, reserve and retired military and DOD civilians.

Additionally, Perry will conduct an autograph signing session 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. June 29 at the Riley Big Red 1 Express, 6914 Warren Rd., Fort Riley.

Malcolm Perry played college football at the United States Naval Academy and is in his third year in the NFL. In addition to hosting the camp, Perry will talk about the importance of living an active and healthy lifestyle. He grew up in a military family and understands the challenges military kids face

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Top News

Local Living Expenses Ranked

A new report  indicates Kansas is the 38th most expensive state for household bills and Salina is t...

June 12, 2022 Comments

2022 Census of Agriculture Underway

Farming News

June 12, 2022

Event to Focus on Battle Monuments

Kansas News

June 12, 2022

NFL Player to Host Fort Riley Footb...

Kansas News

June 12, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Event to Focus on Battle ...
June 12, 2022Comments
NFL Player to Host Fort R...
June 12, 2022Comments
PHOTO GALLERY: All Things...
June 11, 2022Comments
Salina Police Chief to Re...
June 10, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra