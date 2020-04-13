Newsboys to bring Christian Rock to State Fair

One of the most influential bands in Christian music history will deliver their biggest hits from their three-decade career at one of the biggest outdoor events in Kansas. Newsboys at this year’s Kansas State Fair.

According to the fair, the Grammy-nominated, platinum-selling group will perform Wednesday, Sept. 16 at the Nex-Tech Wireless Grandstand. Opening for Newsboys is former Audio Adrenaline and Stellar Kart frontman Adam Agee, a Christian singer/songwriter.

Tickets go on sale at 8 a.m. Friday, April 17. Fans can snag tickets two days early, on Wednesday, April 15, by signing up for the Fair’s email list at https://bit.ly/KSFNewsboys.

All tickets will be sold online at this time. Ticket prices are $20 to $50, which includes gate admission to the Fair if purchased by Aug. 15. The $50 tickets are in the Fair’s party pit, which for this concert is a seated area in front of the stage.

About the Newsboys

The band hails from Australia and has defined Christian music since winning their first Dove award in 1995. Along the way, they’ve sold more than 10 million units and amassed eight gold certifications, 33 No. 1 radio hits, four Grammy nominations, two American Music Award nominations and have taken home multiple Dove Awards.

The Newsboys has an extensive catalog of hits — everything from “Shine,” “It is You” and “He Reigns,” from its earlier years to more recent singles like “Born Again,” “Miracles” and “We Believe.” Their platinum-certified mega-hit, “God’s Not Dead,” inspired one of the most popular Christian film franchises of all time, “God’s Not Dead” and “God’s Not Dead 2.”

The group’s latest album, “United,” debuted on the Billboard Top Christian Albums chart at No. 1 following its May release. New songs from the album include “Love One Another” and “Greatness of Our God.”

About Agee

Agee was a founding member and lead vocalist for pop/punk band Stellar Kart before joining Christian rock band Audio Adrenaline in 2015. Agee released his debut solo effort, a five-track EP “Paper Planes,” in 2017.

When Purchasing Tickets

Fair officials advise fairgoers to be cautious when purchasing tickets. Etix is the only authorized seller for Fair tickets. Tickets can be purchased through Etix by visiting the Kansas State Fair’s website — kansasstatefair.com.

The 2020 Kansas State Fair is Sept. 11-20. Fair officials are still finalizing the remaining Nex-Tech Wireless Grandstand entertainment series. Here are the acts announced so far.

Logan Mize and TBA — 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15. Mize is an up-and-coming country star from Clearwater, Kansas. His “Come Back Road” album has more than 150 million streams across all platforms and debuted at No. 2 on the Country iTunes chart. Other singles include “It Ain’t Always Pretty, “Can’t Get Away from a Good Time,” “Better Off Gone” and “I Ain’t Gotta Grow Up.”

The Fair will be announcing another act to perform with Mize in coming weeks. Tickets are all general admission — $20 in the grandstand seating area and $45 in the Bud Light party Pit.

38 Special — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17. Spanning five decades, 38 Special helped write the classic rock soundtrack of the 1970s and 1980s with hits like “Hold on Loosely” and “Caught Up in You.” Ticket prices are all general admission – $20 in the grandstand seating area and $45 in the Bud Light Party Pit.

Chris Janson – 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18. Janson put himself on the country music map with his single “Buy Me a Boat,” in 2015. The chart-topping, double-platinum single received the iHeartRadio Music Awards Country Song of the Year in 2016 has had more than 82 million streams on Spotify. Other hits include “Drunk Girl,” “Fix a Drink,” “Power of Positive Drinkin’” and “Done.” “Good Vibes” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart in October.

Nelly with Willie Jones — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19. Nelly, a diamond-selling, multi-platinum artist, has sold more than 22 million albums, ranking him as one of the best-selling rappers in America. His songs include “Ride Wit Me,” “Hot in Herre,” “Air Force Ones” and “Country Grammar,” which will celebrate its 20th anniversary in June. Rising star Jones blends his country roots with R&B and hip-hop influences. Recent singles include Whole Lotta Love,” “Bachelorettes on Broadway” and “Down For it.” Tickets are still available at $25 and $35.

Darci Lynne Farmer — 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20. Teen ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer hit stardom in 2017 after becoming one of the youngest contestants to ever win NBC’s America’s Got Talent.” Darci Lynne will be accompanied by her puppet friends: divaesque rabbit Petunia, shy and soulful mouse Oscar and a sarcastic old woman named Edna. Ticket prices start at $20.