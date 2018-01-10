Newman Leads No. 12 Kansas Past Iowa State

LAWRENCE, Kan. – A career-high outing from redshirt-sophomore Malik Newman helped the No. 12 Kansas Jayhawks top Iowa State, 83-78, Tuesday night inside Allen Fieldhouse. Newman scored 19 of his career-best 27 points in the second half and was followed closely by senior Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk who added 23 points behind six-of-nine from three.

The win lifted the Jayhawks to 13-3 on the year and 3-1 in league action. Iowa State fell to 9-6 in 2017-18 and 0-4 in the Big 12.

With the game tied at 73-73 with less than four minutes remaining in regulation, Kansas erupted on a 9-0 run over the next three minutes to put the pesky Iowa State squad away for good. The run was highlighted by perhaps Newman’s biggest play of the game, a block on a Donovan Jackson 3-point attempt and a lay-in on the other end to put the Jayhawks ahead by four points, 77-73.

While KU’s defense continued to silence the Iowa State offense down the stretch, the Jayhawks’ senior leader, Devonte’ Graham, hit a jumper to extend Kansas’ edge to 79-73 heading into the final two minutes of regulation.

Mykhailiuk iced the game on the Cyclones’ next possession after picking Lindell Wigginton’s pocket and going for a lay-in and foul at the other end. The senior guard converted on the free throw attempt and Kansas saw its lead increase to nine with under a minute to play.

The Jayhawks were able to hold on from there, securing the 83-78 win in a game that saw both teams combine for 63 3-point attempts, the most in a conference game for Kansas in five seasons.

Both teams were hoisting the threes in bulk from the start. Before nine minutes could tick off the game clock, the Jayhawks and Cyclones had combined for 22 3-point attempts, with KU able to convert on six of its first 15 heaves. Mykhailiuk was responsible for four early treys, helping KU get out to a quick 17-9 lead by the 14:53 mark. ISU countered with an 11-5 run over the next four minutes to erase its early deficit, tying the game at 24-24 on Wigginton’s lay-up with 8:32 left in the half.

Marcus Garrett then got in on the long-range shooting mix, hitting his lone trey of the game before Mykhailiuk followed with his fifth three and 13th, 14th, and 15th points of the half 90 seconds later. Graham’s first trey of the night pushed the Jayhawk lead back to five at 33-28 with just over five minutes left before the break.

Udoka Azubuike finally got on the board to help Kansas end the first stanza strong. The 7-foot center scored each of the Jayhawks’ final seven points before the break, which included an and-one dunk as well as a transition slam. Azubuike’s surge helped KU take a 40-37 lead into the locker room.

It took less than 90 seconds into the second half for the Cyclones to claim their first lead of the contest after Nick Weiler-Babb and Wigginton combined for a 5-0 run to push their team ahead, 42-40. The Iowa State lead lasted approximately 10 seconds, as Kansas answered with a 9-0 run, capped by a Graham to Lagerald Vick alley-oop slam to get the Jayhawks out to a 49-42 lead with just over three minutes played in the second half.

Newman then caught fire, scoring 11 of the Jayhawks’ next 16 points as KU repelled another ISU run. The redshirt-sophomore’s transition 3-pointer with 10:41 left, his fifth of the game, saw the Jayhawks’ lead return to seven points at 66-59.

The Cyclones’ Donovan Jackson, who helped ISU end KU’s 51-game home winning streak with a late 3-pointer a season ago, appeared to have not lost his touch inside Allen Fieldhouse. Jackson answered Newman’s spurt with back-to-back treys, two of his six for the game. Less than a minute later, Solomon Young hit one of two free throws to knot up the score at 66-66 with nine minutes remaining.

After four-straight points from Vick, Graham hit the Jayhawks’ 14th and final 3-pointer of the night as the clock ticked below five minutes and Kansas led 73-69.

Iowa State once again managed to bring the score level with two buckets within 26 seconds of one another, but a reverse lay-up from Graham coupled with Newman’s block and fast break lay-in on the Jayhawks’ next two possessions helped kick off KU’s final 9-0 run that ISU, this time, could not counter.

Newman led all scorers with 27 points, 19 of which came in the second half. Mykhailiuk had his fourth 20-point game in his last six outings, adding 23 points, including six 3-pointers. Graham rounded out the Jayhawks in double figures, posting 11