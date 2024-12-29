New Year’s First Day Hikes Planned

According to the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, First Day Hikes is a national program sponsored by America’s State Parks. First Day Hikes offer individuals and families an opportunity to begin the New Year connecting with the outdoors by taking a healthy hike on New Year’s Day within a State Park. First Day Hikes offer a great way to get outside, exercise, enjoy nature and welcome the New Year with friends and family. There are hundreds of scheduled First Day Hikes across the United States. For more information about the First Day Hike program and other hikes around the United States visit, http://stateparks.org .

You can celebrate the New Year with fun, fresh air, and scenic views by participating in a First Day Hike at a Kansas State Park. These self-led and guided hikes are organized annually by parks staff to encourage individuals and families to start the year on the right foot – by getting outside and connecting with nature.

Kansas State Parks are pleased to offer numerous First Day Hike events all across the state. Staff recommends coming prepared for a First Day Hike. Suggested items to bring may include: Water, snacks, weather appropriate clothing (hat, gloves, heavy coat), hiking shoes, binoculars, a hiking stick, and a camera. LIMITED First Day Hike T-Shirts will be available for participants. Shirts will be available at check-in on a first come first serve basis. Pets are welcome but must be kept on a leash. A vehicle permit is required unless otherwise stated. Check below for a First Day Hike event near you!

Cedar Bluff State Park

Date: January 1, 2025

Time of Event: 10:00 A.M. & 2:00 P.M.

Trail: Butterfield Trail

Meeting Location: Park Office

Details: Trail is easy in difficulty, 1.25 miles in length. Be sure to dress up for our costume contest taking place. Winners will be awarded with KDWP and other local gift cards.

Cancellation Information: Check the Park Facebook page Cedar Bluff State Park or call the Park.

Contact: Cedar Bluff State Park office 785 726 3212.

Cheney State Park

Date: January 1, 2025

Time of Event: 2:00 P.M.

Trail: West Side Trail

Meeting Location: Park Office

Details: Trail is easy to moderate in difficulty, 1.5 miles in length. Hikers will have the opportunity to see a variety of animals, including deer, bald eagles, foxes, bobcats, meadowlarks, and much more native wildlife.

Cancellation Information: Check the Park Facebook page Cheney State Park or call the Park.

Contact: Cheney State Park office 316 542 3664.

Clinton State Park

Date: January 1, 2025

Time of Event: 11:00 A.M.

Trail: Prairieview Nature Trail

Meeting Location: Bob Mowery Disc Golf Course Parking Lot

Details: Trail is easy to moderate in difficulty, 1.5 miles in length. Along the hike, participants can expect to see various wildlife, landscape views of Clinton Lake and the newly added Storybook Trail. The hike is perfect for beginners with minimal elevation gain through native prairie fields that have a well-established path to follow. The trail has multiple points to break off and explore but follow the hike guide if you wish to find out “Where Butterflies Grow.”

Cancellation Information: Check the Park Facebook page Clinton State Park or call the Park.

Contact: Clinton State Park office 785 842 8562.

Crawford State Park

Date: January 1, 2025

Time of Event: 9:00 A.M.

Trail: Museum Trail/Spider Leg Trail

Meeting Location: Beach Shelter House

Details: Trail is easy in difficulty, 2.3 miles in length. Participants will see historical memorabilia within the museum trail from the creation of the park and civil war remnants down the spider leg trail. Water, coffee and hot chocolate will be provided.

Cancellation Information: Check the Park Facebook Page Crawford State Park or call the Park.

Contact: Crawford State Park office 620 362 3671.

El Dorado State Park

Date: January 1, 2025

Time of Event: 9:00 A.M.

Trail: Story Walk Trail/Walnut River Campground Trail

Meeting Location: Walnut River Cabin Area

Details: Trail will be easy to moderate in difficulty, 0.5 to 4 miles in length (depending on preference). Participants are likely to see a variety of wildlife. The new story walk trail will be open for hiking during the event. The Park will be providing snack foods, coffee, and cider for the hikers.

Cancellation Information: Check the Park Facebook Page El Dorado State Park or call the Park.

Contact: El Dorado State Park office 316 321 7180.

Elk City State Park

Date: January 1, 2025

Time of Event: 9:00 A.M. & 11:00 A.M.

Trail: Green Thumb Trail (9AM) & Table Mound Trail (11AM)

Meeting Location: Trailhead on Timber Road

Details: Park staff are offering two separate hikes. Participants are welcome to hike one or both. Trails will be easy to moderate in difficulty. The Green Thumb Trail is 1 Mile in length, Table Mound Trail is 2.75 miles in length. There are multiple scenic views of the elk city lake on table mound. Green thumb has one scenic view of the lake and multiple signs identifying native species of wildlife and vegetation. Doughnuts and hot chocolate will be provided.

Cancellation Information: Check the Park Facebook Page Elk City State Park or call the Park.

Contact: Elk City State Park office 620 331 6295.

Fall River State Park

Date: January 1, 2025

Time of Event: 1:00 P.M.

Trail: Catclaw Trail

Meeting Location: Quarry Bay Bathhouse Area

Details: Trail is Moderate in difficulty, 1.5 mile in length. Participants might be able to view deer and wintering eagles.

Cancellation Information: Check the Park Facebook Page Fall River State Park or call the Park.

Contact: Fall River State Park office 320 637 2213.

Flint Hills Trail State Park

Date: January 1, 2025

Time of Event: 9:00 A.M.

Trail: Flint Hills Trail

Meeting Location: Council Grove Trailhead (7th and Walnut).

Details: Trail is Easy in difficulty. Participants are encouraged to bring a bike to ride down the trail.

Cancellation Information: Check the Kanza Rail Trail Conservancy Facebook Page Kanza Rail Trails Conservancy.

Contact: Flint Hills Trail State Park 785 448 2627.

Glen Elder State Park

Date: January 1, 2025

Time of Event: 9:00 A.M.

Trail: Glen Elder State Park Trail

Meeting Location: Park Office

Details: Trail is easy in difficulty, 2 miles in length. Hikers might see whitetail deer, quail, pheasants, ducks and geese, bald eagles, and hawks.

Cancellation Information: Check the Park Facebook Page Glen Elder State Park or call the Park.

Contact: Glen Elder State Park office 785 545 3345.

Green Trail ~ Pratt, KS

Date: January 1, 2025

Time of Event: 1:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M.

Trail: Green Trail

Meeting Location: Maintenance Shop

Details: Trail is easy in difficulty, 1 mile in length. Hikers might see a variety of wildlife. Hot chocolate, apple cider and water will be provided.

Cancellation Information: Check the Agency Facebook Page Facebook.

Contact: KDWP Pratt Office 620 672 5911.

Hillsdale State Park

Date: January 1, 2025

Time of Event: 10:30 A.M.

Trail: Hidden Springs Trail

Meeting Location: State Park Office

Details: Trail is easy in difficulty, 3 miles in length. Participants may see bald eagles, squirrels, rabbits, songbirds and other wildlife. Snacks and drinks will be offered at the Park Office prior to the hike.

Cancellation Information: Check the Park Facebook Page Hillsdale State Park

Contact: Hillsdale State Park Office 913-594-3600.

Kanopolis State Park

Date: January 1, 2025

Time of Event: 10:30 A.M.

Trail: Split Boulder Trail

Meeting Location: State Park Office

Details: Trail is moderate in difficulty, 2 miles in length. Hikers may see deer, birds, eagle nests and unique rock structures.

Cancellation Information: Check the Park Facebook Page Kanopolis State Park

Contact: Kanopolis State Park Office 785-546-2565.

Meade State Park

Date: January 1, 2025

Time of Event: 2:00 P.M.

Trail: Participants will have three hikes to choose from (1.5, 2, and 3.5-miles) all easy to moderate in difficulty.

Meeting Location: State Park Office

Details: Hikers will get a good view of the lake, woodlands and native short grass prairie.

Cancellation Information: Check the Park Facebook Page Meade State Park

Contact: Meade State Park Office 620-873-2572.

Milford State Park

Date: January 1, 2025

Time of Event: 1:00 P.M.

Trail: Eagle Ridge Trail

Meeting Location: Group Shelter Parking Lot

Details: Trail is moderate in difficulty, 2.5 miles in length. Hikers will see native vegetation, trees, a variety of wildlife and will get a great view of Rush Creek Cove on the Milford Reservoir.

Cancellation Information: Check the Park Facebook Page Milford State Park

Contact: Milford State Park Office 785-238-3014.

Perry State Park

Date: January 1, 2025

Time of Event: 2:00 P.M.

Trail: Rocky Top Trail

Meeting Location: Rocky Top Day Use Area

Details: Trail is moderate in difficulty, 3 miles in length. Hikers may see white tail deer, gray squirrels, fox squirrels and birds. The hike should take about an hour to complete. Participants are encouraged to download the what3words app so that they can share their location during an emergency or if they need assistance.

Cancellation Information: Check the Park Facebook Page Perry State Park

Contact: Perry State Park Office 785-246-3449.

Pomona State Park

Date: January 1, 2025

Time of Event: 10:00 A.M.

Trail: Blue Dasher Trail

Meeting Location: State Park Office

Details: Trail is easy in difficulty, 1.5 mile in length. Hikers may see saw cedar waxwings, eagles, foxes, woodpeckers, owls, pelicans and other wildlife.

Cancellation Information: Check the Park Facebook Page Pomona State Park

Contact: Pomona State Park Office 785-828-4933.

Prairie Center

Date: January 1, 2025

Time of Event: 2:00 P.M.

Trail: Prairie Center Nature Trail

Meeting Location: Trailhead next to Stone House

Details: Trail is moderate in difficulty, 1 mile in length. Hikers will experience native prairie grassland, stream valley woodlands, a pond and possible sightings of hawks, songbirds and deer. The trail is moderate in difficulty and approximately 1 mile in length.

Cancellation Information: Cancellation information will be posted at the trailhead.

Contact: Prairie Center Office 785-250-8369.

Prairie Dog State Park

Date: January 1, 2025

Time of Event: 10:00 A.M.

Trail: Steve Mathes Nature Trail

Meeting Location: Steve Mathes Nature Trail Parking Lot

Details: Trail is easy in difficulty, 1.4 mile in length. The first 1,000 feet of the nature trail is paved concrete, and the remaining 6,300 feet is dirt. Along the trail is a story walk book as well as a few wildlife informational signs.

Cancellation Information: Check the Park Facebook Page Prairie Dog State Park

Contact: Prairie Dog State Park Office 785-877-2953.

Prairie Spirit Trail State Park

Date: January 1, 2025

Time of Event: 10:00 A.M.

Trail: Prairie Spirit Trail

Meeting Location: Colony Trailhead (North Colony Road and East 1st Street, Colony, KS)

Details: A 1 to 3-mile hike will be led. Participants can go as far or as short as they please. Trail is easy in difficulty.

Cancellation/Contact Information: 785-448-2627.

Sand Hills State Park

Date: January 1, 2025

Time of Event: 10:00 A.M.

Trail: Prairie Trail/Dune Trail

Meeting Location: Park Office

Details: Trail is easy in difficulty, 2.5 mile in length. Hikers will have the opportunity to see a variety of animals, including deer, bald eagles, foxes, bobcats, meadowlarks and much more.

Cancellation Information: Check the Park Facebook Page Sand Hills State Park

Contact: Cheney State Park Office 316-542-3664.

Historic Lake Scott State Park

Date: January 1, 2025

Time of Event: 9:00 A.M.

Trail: Historic Lake Scott Multi-Use Trail

Meeting Location: State Park Office

Details: Hike will be from 2-6.5 miles long and moderate in difficulty.

Cancellation Information: Check the Park Facebook Page KDWP

Contact: Historic Lake Scott State Park Office 620-872-2061.

Tuttle Creek State Park

Date: January 1, 2025

Time of Event: 9:00 A.M.

Trail: Eagle Pass and Western Heritage Trails

Meeting Location: State Park Office

Details: Trail is easy in difficulty, 2.5-4 miles in length. An easy hike along Willow Lake and the Blue River to the Rocky Ford Dam. Hikers will see tall timber, cottonwood and sycamore trees and possibly bald eagles.

Cancellation Information: Check the Park Facebook Page Tuttle Creek State Park

Contact: Tuttle Creek State Park Office 785-539-7941.

Webster State Park

Date: January 1, 2025

Time of Event: 1:00 P.M.

Trail: Coyote Trail

Meeting Location: Coyote Trail Trailhead

Details: Trail is easy in difficulty, 1-4 miles in length. Hikers could see various types of wildlife, eagles, deer, waterfowl, lots of plants and nice views of the countryside and lake.

Cancellation Information: Check the Office Door or the Park Facebook Page Webster State Park

Contact: Webster State Park Office 785-425-6775.

Wilson State Park

Date: January 1, 2025

Time of Event: 1:00 P.M.

Trail: Cedar Trail

Meeting Location: The old beach parking lot near Cedar Trail.

Details: Trail is easy in difficulty, 1 mile in length. The hike will be one mile in length and is ADA accessible. Participants could see various types of wildlife throughout the hike. Storybook “One Leaf, Two Leaves, Count with Me” is on the trail

Cancellation Information: Please call the Park Office.

Contact: Wilson State Park Office 785-658-2465.