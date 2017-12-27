Salina, KS

New Year’s Eve Ball Drop In Manhattan

Todd PittengerDecember 27, 2017

A large crowd of New Year’s Eve revelers are expected to turn out in the Kansas town known as the Little Apple for a ball-drop event modeled after the one in New York’s Times Square.

Manhattan is staging its annual New Year’s Eve celebration in the Aggieville bar and entertainment district. Sunday’s festivities include a fireworks display.

Activities are planned all day, culminating at midnight with the lowering of a ball and fireworks show.

It’s reminiscent of the ball drop in the Big Apple, a Times Square tradition for more than a century.

Scheduled events and activities include:

ALL DAY LONG: Come down and enjoy specials at your favorite shops and restaurants all day long.

1:00pm-7:00pm: Bundle up in your hats and gloves to hit the ice at the City Park Ice Rink in the GTM Sportswear Family Center.

6:00pm-10:30pm: Take a stroll through Aggieville, grab some dinner, and enjoy the holiday decorations throughout the District!

10:30pm: Kick-off the celebrations with Live Entertainment provided by Fusion New-Americana Band, Philosophy of Lions.

MIDNIGHT: Watch the new Little Apple Ball Drop and enjoy a spectacular fireworks show as we ring in the new year in the Little Apple.

 

 

