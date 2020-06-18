New States Added to Travel Quarantine List

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is adding new states to the travel quarantine list and removing others.

State officials say Alabama, Arkansas and Arizona have been added to the list while Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island have been removed.

Kansas officials are also urging people to quarantine for 14 days if they have visited Maryland since May 12th or have traveled internationally or have been on a cruise ship or river cruise since March 15th.