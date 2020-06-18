New States Added to Travel Quarantine List

MetroSourceJune 18, 2020

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is adding new states to the travel quarantine list and removing others.

State officials say Alabama, Arkansas and Arizona have been added to the list while Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island have been removed.

Kansas officials are also urging people to quarantine for 14 days if they have visited Maryland since May 12th or have traveled internationally or have been on a cruise ship or river cruise since March 15th.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

COVID-19 Kansas News

New States Added to Travel Quaranti...

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is adding new states to the travel quarantine list a...

June 18, 2020 Comments

MLB, Players Association Appear Clo...

Sports News

June 18, 2020

Traffic Stop Nets Drug and Firearm ...

Top News

June 18, 2020

OCCK to Start Abilene to Salina Bus...

Top News

June 18, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

New States Added to Trave...
June 18, 2020Comments
Extra Caution Needed on K...
June 18, 2020Comments
Saline County Ready to Ph...
June 17, 2020Comments
Salina Park Shelters ...
June 17, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH