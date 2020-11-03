New Smoky Hill River Website Now Online

A new Smoky Hill River Website is now online.

According to Salina Arts and Humanities, the new River Festival website at riverfestival.com, in partnership with local businesses Mr. Freeland Design and WCCiT is now online.

Found at the same, easy-to-remember URL, the new website offers longtime Festival fans and newcomers these features:

, to give a vibrant picture of all the Festival offers. Easy, mobile-friendly navigation, to help fans and visitors find their Festival favorites or new things to love, before they come or once they’re in Salina or Oakdale Park.

“The updated website positively reflects the energy and beauty of the River Festival,” says SAH Director Brad Anderson, “I think long-time Festival attendees and first-time visitors will love the new look and feel that is offered.”