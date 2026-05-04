New Sculptures Unwrapped

The Sculpture Unwrap Party took place this weekend in Downtown Salina, revealing 24 new art installations.

Mayor Mike Hoppock said this year’s collection features artists from across the United States, as well as one from Canada.

Artists and sponsors gathered downtown to discuss their work, which will remain on display for eleven months. Members of the public are invited to vote for their favorite piece, with the People’s Choice selection to be purchased by the city and installed permanently at a location in Salina.

Other than purchasing the People’s Choice winner, SculptureTour Salina is entirely privately funded. Multiple sculptures are temporarily displayed in the downtown area for a year.

Each sculpture is for sale, with the City of Salina purchasing the People’s Choice winner for permanent display.

Private businesses have a history of purchasing some of the sculptures.