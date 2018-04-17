Salina, KS

Now: 83 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 83 ° | Lo: 43 °

New School Funding Plan Signed Into Law

KSAL StaffApril 17, 2018

A new school funding plan was signed into law Tuesday morning. Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer plans signed the school funding bill into law in a ceremony at Topeka Seaman High School.

The measure is expected to generate an additional $500 million for public schools over the next five years.

Now, the Kansas Supreme Court will rule on it. The court previously ruled that education funding in Kansas was not adequate. It gave the legislature until April 30th to come up with new funding that is adequate.

Posted by Lucy Stone on Tuesday, April 17, 2018

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

Salina Art Center Planning 40th Ann...

The Salina Art Center is planning a 40th anniversary celebration later this month with a gala. The a...

April 17, 2018 Comments

Shots Fired Near Salina Muni

Kansas News

April 17, 2018

4 Kids Found Left Alone after DUI A...

Top News

April 17, 2018

New School Funding Plan Signed Into...

Kansas News

April 17, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Shots Fired Near Salina M...
April 17, 2018Comments
New School Funding Plan S...
April 17, 2018Comments
Assaria Community Fund Ac...
April 17, 2018Comments
Downtown Street Project P...
April 16, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH