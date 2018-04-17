New School Funding Plan Signed Into Law

A new school funding plan was signed into law Tuesday morning. Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer plans signed the school funding bill into law in a ceremony at Topeka Seaman High School.

The measure is expected to generate an additional $500 million for public schools over the next five years.

Now, the Kansas Supreme Court will rule on it. The court previously ruled that education funding in Kansas was not adequate. It gave the legislature until April 30th to come up with new funding that is adequate.