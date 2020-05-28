New Saline County COVID-19 Case

A new COVID-19 case has been confirmed in Salina.

According to the Saline County Health Department, the new case involves a female in her 40s associated with a confirmed case. She is isolated at home.

The Health Department continues to actively monitor one other case who is isolated at home.

“While people are seeing other Counties loosen restrictions, we will continue the path and follow the proven guidance that has been issued,” said Jason Tiller, Saline County Health Officer. “We are constantly monitoring the data and information that helps drive the decisions that need to be made at the local level.” Mr. Tiller continued with, “We know that social distancing has tremendously aided in our ability to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community. If we don’t stay the course, we threaten the health and life of ourselves, our loved ones, neighbors, and all those in Saline County that are at the highest risk. It is crucial for each one of us to maintain social distancing, wear masks or face coverings when in public spaces, and wash our hands,” Tiller concluded. The Saline County Health Officer intends to release additional information tomorrow on the County’s plan moving forward.

Announcements:

The City of Salina issued a press release that announced the City of Salina playgrounds and equipment are now available for use. See their full release athttp://salina.ks.us/

Continue to help our community in slowing the spread of this virus by: