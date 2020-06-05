Salina, KS

New Saline County COVID-19 Case

Todd PittengerJune 5, 2020

Another COVID-19 case has been confirmed in Saline County.

According to the Saline County Health Department the new case is a female in her 30s who is isolated at home.

The Health Department continues to actively monitor one other case who is isolated at home.  The rest have met the criteria necessary to be considered recovered and have been released from daily monitoring and isolation.
This new case brings the overall total of positive cases in Saline County to 31. There have been two deaths.

KDHE reported the following in their release and can be found at www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus:

  • A total of 10,393 cases with 222 deaths reported.
  • There have been 103,260 negative tests conducted at KDHE and private labs.
  • The age range is 0 years to 103 years (median 41 years).

Phase 3 allows for all businesses, events, and activities to be open with mass gatherings limited to 50 people or less. Saline County Health Officer, Jason Tiller, continues to emphasize that, “For all of this to be successful, everyone has to do their part. Every individual has a responsibility and a choice to do what they feel is right.”

Here is what you can do to help us continue to reach reopening milestones:

  • Stay home if you’re sick
  • Wear masks in public settings
  • Maximize physical distance (6 feet or more) in public settings
  • Avoid socializing with large groups
  • High-risk individuals should only leave the house for essential needs
  • Minimize nonessential travel
  • Check-in (via phone/letter/text/email) with friends and family who are isolated
  • Wash your hands frequently

 

New Saline County COVID-19 Case

Another COVID-19 case has been confirmed in Saline County. According to the Saline County Health ...

