Salina, KS

Now: 34 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 37 ° | Lo: 4 °

New Salina Tech Student Center Taking Shape

Jeff GarretsonFebruary 4, 2022

The footprint of a new student center at Salina Area Technical College is coming into focus as crews ready the site for steel to be added to the concrete foundation.

According to Salina Tech President Greg Nichols, the new facility will boast a student commons area, a campus bookstore, and a dining area with fresh vending options.

President Nichols tells KSAL News a delay in the delivery of the steel girders and beams set the project back a few weeks.

 

A grand opening of the Student Center is scheduled for August of 2022 as students begin the new semester.

Salina Area Technical College’s Board of Trustees approved Construction bid of $1,075,000 to build a new student center onto the west side of Building A. Salina Tech president Greg Nichols said that, “Students have expressed a desire for some much-needed amenities on campus, such as places for dining and gathering spaces.”

The college previously had a location, called “The Flamingo Lounge,” in Building A, but was demolished as part of a major renovation project more than a decade ago.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Dog is Safe After Animal Cruelty Ca...

Charges have been requested stemming from a January animal cruelty case. Salina Police Capt. Paul...

February 4, 2022 Comments

One Injured After Missed Stop Light

Kansas News

February 4, 2022

New Salina Tech Student Center Taki...

Kansas News

February 4, 2022

Speraw Named WAC Associate Commissi...

Sports News

February 4, 2022

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Dog is Safe After Animal ...
February 4, 2022Comments
One Injured After Missed ...
February 4, 2022Comments
New Salina Tech Student C...
February 4, 2022Comments
Nationally Known Musician...
February 4, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices