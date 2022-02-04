New Salina Tech Student Center Taking Shape

The footprint of a new student center at Salina Area Technical College is coming into focus as crews ready the site for steel to be added to the concrete foundation.

According to Salina Tech President Greg Nichols, the new facility will boast a student commons area, a campus bookstore, and a dining area with fresh vending options.

President Nichols tells KSAL News a delay in the delivery of the steel girders and beams set the project back a few weeks.

A grand opening of the Student Center is scheduled for August of 2022 as students begin the new semester.

Salina Area Technical College’s Board of Trustees approved Construction bid of $1,075,000 to build a new student center onto the west side of Building A. Salina Tech president Greg Nichols said that, “Students have expressed a desire for some much-needed amenities on campus, such as places for dining and gathering spaces.”

The college previously had a location, called “The Flamingo Lounge,” in Building A, but was demolished as part of a major renovation project more than a decade ago.