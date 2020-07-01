Salina, KS

New Salina Teacher Contract Approved

Todd PittengerJuly 1, 2020

Salina USD 305 and NEA-Salina have reached agreement on a new teacher contract of employment for the 2020-2021 school year.

Items agreed to:

–       Salary schedule modifications and increase to the base resulting in a new base salary of $40,385;

–       Step and movement on the modified salary schedule for all teachers;

–       An increase of $5 per month to the to the Employer Paid Health Benefit;

–       The addition of five days of paid parental leave for employees upon the birth or adoption of a child;

–       An increase of middle school plan time to 245 minutes per week;

–       Modifications to allow for representation for those teachers filing complaints pursuant to board policy;

–       The removal of the plan time exception for elementary specials teachers;

–       The transition of two elementary staff development days into regular student contact days and

–       Modifications to the illness and disability pool.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

