New Salina Public Works Director

Following a nationwide search Salina has a new Director of Public Works. City of Salina Interim City Manager Jacob Wood has appointed Ron Marsh to the position.

According to the City, the search generated 24 candidates from across the country.

Marsh brings 34 years of management experience to the City of Salina. He served as the administrative manager for Sedwick County Public Works for over 18 years before moving into city administration in the Kansas communities of Clearwater and Abilene. He served as city administrator for the City of Clearwater for over 3 years and most

recently as city manager for the City of Abilene since 2021.

Along with his public management experience, Marsh served in the United States Army for over 5 years including roles in leadership and training. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Engineering Management from the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York, and is a graduate of the Kansas University Public Management Center Certified Public Manager Program.

Marsh succeeds Jim Teutsch, who retired in March after serving the City of Salina for over 17 years. He will join the

management team in late June.

Photo via LinkedIn