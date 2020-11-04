New Salina Housing Authority Leader

A new person is in charge at the Salina Housing Authority.

According to the organization, after conducting a nationwide search, the Phil Nix was hired as the new executive director. Nix has 27 years experience in the public housing industry and has served with housing authorities in varied states.

Nix takes over for Tina Bartlett, who resigned in August to pursue other employment opportunities. Bartlett has led the organization since 2013.

Bartlett said “I love our community and believe that everyone deserves a safe, decent, affordable place to call home. Helping to provide stable housing to individuals and families is a key to assisting families in achieving self-sufficiency. I am honored to have been a part of maintaining, creating and expanding affordable housing in our community and I look forward to seeing all that is yet to come.”

Board Chair Kimberly Trigg said, “Tina has been a true asset to the goal of the Salina Housing Authority and to the city of Salina when it came to housing, affordable housing and the importance for the need of safe housing for all Salinas residents. We, the Board and staff are sad to see her go, but understand the need for one’s career to progress. With Tina’s leadership the Housing Authority has been a high performer. I know that Salina Housing Authority will always mean a great deal to Tina, as Tina means a great deal to all of us.”

Nix began work on October 12th.

The Salina Housing Authority currently has 12 employees and serves 607 housing units and manages an additional 62 units.