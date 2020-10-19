New SAC Exhibition to Feature 3 Kansas Artists

The Spaces Between opens at Salina Art Center, October 21. The exhibition features three Kansas artists: Robert Bubp, Tim Stone, and Lynn Benson; each artist exploring the edges and tensions inherent in the spaces we occupy. The exhibition is featured October 21 – January 3, 2021 at 242 S. Santa Fe. Gallery hours are Wednesday-Sunday from 11am-5pm and admission is FREE, donations are welcome. Masks are required by all visitors.

An opening reception with opportunity to meet the artists is Friday, November 6, from 2-7pm. Guests are asked to register for a tour time at www.salinaartcenter.org to help maintain social distancing guidelines. Visits are limited to 45 minutes.

Wednesday, November 4, at 7pm join Lynn Benson on Facebook Live for an Artist Talk. Wednesday, November 18, at 12pm join Robert Bubp for Lunch and Learn on Facebook Live. Saturday, November 21, from 10am-5pm Tim Stone is leading a Collaging and Processes Workshop at the Art Center Warehouse. Students explore their ideas using various collaging and color techniques. Registration required. The workshop fee is $70, Art Center Members receive 10% discount.

Lynn Benson’s paintings and collages focus on rivers and waterways, creating abstracted images from google map views. The rivers she chooses often represent areas of conflict: trade routes, oil spills, pollution, areas where the access to resources is contested. Bubp’s work uses walking as an act of insurgency, portraying the collisions between public and private space. Using etched steel, video, and interactive installations, Bubp asks us to consider the right to occupy these grey areas and how it feels to travel within other people’s spaces. Stone questions our experiences of space through surreal interiors and imagined landscapes. His paintings and collages hint at the familiar, yet remain undefinable, creating feelings of tension and anxiety that reflect our current unsure times.

The Spaces Between is underwritten by John & Debbie Divine and Rob & Kelli Exline.

***

Founded in 1978, the Salina Art Center is a 501(c)3 creating exchanges among art, artists, and audiences that reveal life. Accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, the Art Center’s galleries, Art Center Cinema, and Warehouse are located in the heart of downtown Salina, KS, Learn more online at www.salinaartcenter.org. Salina Art Center exhibitions and programs are supported in part by donors, members, underwriters, foundations, the City of Salina, the Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission, which receives support from the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency, the Mid-America Arts Alliance, and the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation