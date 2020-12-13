Salina, KS

New Republican Party Leader Chosen

December 13, 2020

Over 115 Republican leaders from across the First Congressional District of Kansas gathered in Salina on Saturday for their biennial Re-Organizational Meeting.

According to the organization,  delegates to the meeting chose Laura Tawater of Ford County to be the new Chair for at least the next two years.  Tawater, the sitting Vice-Chair, challenged sitting Chair Tom Arpke of Saline County for the top spot.

Craig Bowser of Riley County was picked as the new Vice-Chair.  Meanwhile, Beverly Caley of Clay County and Jim DuBois of Saline County were re-elected to their current positions of Secretary and Treasurer respectively.  All three were unopposed in their races.

Tawater thanked Arpke for his many years of service to the party and said she looks forward to building a strong team of Republicans in her time as chair.

In addition to the Officers, 37 Delegates and 37 Alternates were chosen to serve on the Republican State Committee.

The meeting was highlighted with appearances by U. S. Senator –Elect Roger Marshall and First District Congressman-Elect Tracey Mann.  Both made remarks covering a wide range of topics.

At lunch, the keynote speaker was Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt who emphasized the need to return a Republican to the Governor’s office in the 2022 election.

