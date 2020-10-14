New Program For Local At-Risk Teens

A new program for at-risk teens in Saline County is now available, with a goal of preventing older youth from entering foster care.

According to the Kansas Strong for Children and Families organization, they are launching a collaborative pilot project, Parent/Youth Facilitation, as a resource for families in Wyandotte and Saline Counties. They are taking referrals now from community service organizations.

Eligibility

The program is focused on youth 14-17 years old who are at risk of removal into foster care, where the youth may have runaway, been asked to leave the home, or there is unwillingness for the youth to return to the home.

Process

A two-pronged approach will be used: 1) a facilitation process to help families arrive at appropriate decisions that best fit their unique needs, and 2) connecting families to community services and supports.

Cost

The service is provided at no cost to families who qualify through referral from community service organizations to the local prosecutor’s office.

Parent/Youth Facilitation is a short-term service staffed by Kansas-Approved Parent-Adolescent Mediators who have specialized training and experience working with families and adolescents. Parent-Adolescent Mediation has been shown to be an effective way for families to address issues of daily living that may include curfew, school attendance and performance, choice of friends, household responsibilities and similar situations. The process helps young people and their families resolve conflict by reducing tensions, improving communication and creating better understanding among family members. Parent/Youth Facilitation is designed to work in conjunction with counseling, therapy, and other services.

Parent/Youth Facilitation is one initiative of Kansas Strong for Children and Families, which is a federally funded initiative that aims to support Kansas child welfare as a collaborative, data-driven system that achieves positive outcomes for children’s well-being, safety and permanency. Collaborators include the Kansas Department for Children and Families, Supreme Court Task Force on Permanency Planning and Office of Judicial Administration, Cornerstones of Care, DCCCA, KVC Kansas, Saint Francis Ministries, TFI Family Services, and the University of Kansas School of Social Welfare.

To learn more about Parent/Youth Facilitation or the referral process, please contact:

Saline County Coordinator: Janell Murphey j[email protected]

Wyandotte County Coordinator: Elizabeth Mayfield [email protected]