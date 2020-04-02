New Principal at South High School

A new principal will take over at a Salina high school.

According to USD 305, Charles Kipp will become the South High School Principal effective July 1st.

Kipp has been an educator for 15 years, most recently serving as Lead Associate Principal at USD 457 Garden City High School since 2013.

Kipp has taught language arts, coached boys and girls tennis, led the Professional Learning Community and served on many committees at USD 383, Manhattan/Ogden, for eight years prior.

In the business sector, Kipp spent nine years as graphic design and marketing coordinator for Kansas Farm Bureau Services, Inc.

Kipp earned his bachelor’s degree in English literature/creative writing from Kansas State University and a secondary education license from Washburn University. He earned his doctoral degree from Kansas State University.

Curtis Stevens, currently principal at South High school, accepted the position of director of secondary education at the USD 305 district office.