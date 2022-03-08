New Principal at Salina School

A new principal is leading a Salina school.

According to the Salina Catholic Diocese, Tym Bonilla has joined the St. Mary’s Grade School team as the principal.

Bonilla is a native Kansan and a graduate of Sacred Heart Jr./Sr. High School. He has been involved in education for nearly three decades and is a life-long Catholic.

Bonilla began his career in the United States Marine Corps. Upon leaving the Marines, he entered the world of education. He has a variety of experience, including roles as coach, teacher, assistant principal and principal across both public and private sectors and at all levels of primary and secondary education (elementary, middle and high schools).

As the new principal of St. Mary Grade School in Salina, Bonilla will seek to serve the staff, students and families in both educational and religious formation. His strong interpersonal skills and deep faith will serve as tremendous assets to the school community.

Superintendent of Catholic Schools Geoff Andrews says, “I’m thrilled to welcome Tym Bonilla to our St. Mary’s Grade School team. Tym is a proven leader in education and a great model of faith and service to the Salina community. Working alongside Tym in different capacities over the years has brought me great joy. I know that he will bring the staff, students and families of St. Mary’s great joy as well.”

_ _ _

Photo courtesy Salina Catholic Diocese