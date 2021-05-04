New Officers Graduate From Training

A Salina Police Officer is among 25 new law enforcement officers who graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center last week.

According to the organization, Officer Joshua Westerfield of the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, & Tourism was the graduating class president. The speaker for the ceremony was chief of police for the Ottawa Police Department, Adam Weingartner. Rob McClarty, KLETC senior instructor of police, was the class coordinator for the 277th Basic Training Class.

Officer Luke Berning from the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism was recognized during the ceremony for his firearms proficiency as the class “Top Shot.” Officers Christopher Allison from the Kansas City, Kansas Community College Campus Police; Gene Berlin from the Riley County Police Department and Spencer Kochanowski from Salina Police Department walked, ran or biked more than 200 miles during their time at KLETC and exceeded the other physical requirements of the 200 Mile Club including push-ups, sit-ups and a timed run. Kochanowski also received the Fitness Award.

Graduates receive certificates of course completion from KLETC and Kansas law enforcement certification from the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training, the state’s law enforcement licensing authority. The training course fulfills the state requirement for law enforcement training. Classroom lectures and hands-on applications help train officers to solve the increasingly complex problems they face in the line of duty.

Established by the Kansas Legislature in 1968, KLETC trains the majority of municipal, county and state law enforcement officers in Kansas and oversees the training of the remaining officers at seven authorized and certified academy programs operated by local law enforcement agencies and the Kansas Highway Patrol.

About 300 officers enroll annually in KLETC 14-week basic training programs. KLETC offers continuing education and specialized training to over 10,000 Kansas officers each year. KLETC is located one mile west and one mile south of Yoder, near Hutchinson, and is a division of University of Kansas Lifelong & Professional Education.

The graduates, who began their training in January 2021, represented 19 municipal, county and state law enforcement agencies from across Kansas. Graduates are listed below by county and agency:

Crawford

Matthew Komma, Pittsburg Police Department

Franklin

A Josef Snooks, Ottawa Police Department

Geary

Carla Burrell, Geary County Sheriff’s Office

Harper

Herman Manning, Anthony Police Department

Harvey

Preston Barkdoll, Newton Police Department

Marion

Kaitlin Brunner, Peabody Police Department

Montgomery

Austin Sevier, Coffeyville Police Department

Neosho

Donald Joy, Chanute Police Department

Norton

Jacob Jordan, Norton Police Department

Osage

Ethan Wells, Osage County Sheriff’s Office

Pratt

Joshua Westerfield, Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, & Tourism

Luke Berning, Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, & Tourism

Joseph Lambert, Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, & Tourism

Reno

Austin O’Callaghan, Hutchinson Police Department

Riley

Michael Bibb, Riley County Police Department

Allison Rood, Riley County Police Department

Gene Berlin, Riley County Police Department

Brandon Gadia, Riley County Police Department

Saline

Spencer Kochanowski, Salina Police Department

Seward

Adam Murley, Liberal Police Department

Shawnee

Austin McKeithan, Topeka Public Schools Police Department

Charles Wilson, Washburn University Police

Woodson

Christopher Bowman, Woodson County Sheriff’s Office

Wyandotte