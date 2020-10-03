New Most Wanted Online

Todd PittengerOctober 3, 2020

The new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is online.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released.

The September list generated over a dozen arrests, and one Crime Stoppers reward was paid.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,334 criminals have been caught, and 421 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

The most wanted program was founded through the cooperation of the Salina Police Department, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the Salina Journal, and Newsradio 1150 KSAL.

Online: Salina’s Most Wanted

New Most Wanted Online

