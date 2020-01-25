New Medical Chief at Abilene Hospital

A new medical chief of staff is in place at the hospital in Abilene.

According to the hospital, Dr. Megan Brown has been elected to serve as Memorial Hospital’s Chief of Medical Staff of the Full Medical Staff for 2020-2021. Dr. Brown is a family medicine/obstetrics physician with Heartland Health Care Clinic.

The Chief of Medical Staff serves as the President of Memorial Hospital’s Medical Staff. Her duties include developing and implementing quality assurance activities, coordinating the activities of the medical staff, and communicating the opinions, policies, and needs of the medical staff to the Board of Directors, CEO, and other officials of the medical staff.

Other elected officers for the Medical Staff are Dr. Cayle Goertzen, Vice President; Dr. Bill Short, Secretary/Treasurer; and Dr. Brian Holmes, Past-President.