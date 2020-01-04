Salina, KS

New List of Salina’s Most Wanted

Todd PittengerJanuary 4, 2020

The first list of Salina’s Most Wanted for the new year is online.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s most wanted is released. The January list is online now. The January list of Salina’s Most Wanted looks a little different. In an effort to clear up numerous outstanding warrants that are currently active, it has been expanded to a list of 48.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,180 criminals have been caught, and 413 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

The most wanted program was founded through the cooperation of the Salina Police Department, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the Salina Journal, and Newsradio 1150 KSAL.

Salina’s Most Wanted

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media's express consent.

