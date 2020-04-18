Salina, KS

New Leadership at Salina Education Foundation

Todd PittengerApril 18, 2020

The Salina Education Foundation is under new leadership. According to the organization,  Michael Chambers is their new executive director.

Chambers, who grew up in Lindsborg and graduated from Bethany College, has lived and worked in Salina for the past 25 year. Most recently he served as the Executive Director of the Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank.

The organization says Chambers “has a passion for bringing people together to support good ideas”.

Chambers is active in the Salina community and currently serves on the Salina Adult Education Center Advisory Board. Among other things he has also participated in Meadowlark Ridge’s Kindness Project, where he saw first-hand the positive impact the Salina Education Foundation makes in public schools.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

