New Leadership at Ashby House

There are a couple of new people in leadership positions at the only full time shelter for families and single women in Salina.

According to Ashby House, Leslie Moore has been promoted from Associate Director to Chief Financial Officer. She will provide financial oversight and direction to increase financial growth and business opportunities while serving as an advisor and strategic partner to the CEO.

Jennifer Seitz has been promoted from Director of Development to Chief Operating Officer. She will continue to manage development for the agency, and designing and implementing business strategies while overseeing daily operations.

With their combined effort, they will continue to promote growth under the direction of the Ashby House mission; to empower individuals and families to improve self-sufficiency, self-advocacy and holistic recovery.

Founded in 1992 as an emergency family homeless shelter, Ashby House has been able to help countless homeless people locate housing, find gainful employment, and become educated in basic life skills that aided them in bettering their lives. Over 25 years later, the agency now successfully operates 7 programs– each designed to address service gaps experienced by former and current Ashby House residents. For example, the agency expanded its services to include a substance use treatment program in 2004. The opening of this program was a direct result of the alarming rate at which single women and women with children who were battling substance use problems arrived for help at Ashby House’s Family Homeless Shelter. This treatment program has since expanded to offer residential, intensive outpatient, and outpatient treatment to women. It is one of only two treatment programs in the state of Kansas that allows children to reside with their mothers when pursuing residential treatment. The agency also operates 5 transitional housing properties, a state certified daycare, Life Skills training and a free store that is open for all members of the community in need.

To learn more about Ashby House and ways to give, visit www.ashbyhouse.org or call 785-826-4935.