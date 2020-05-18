New Leader at Salina Food Bank

A new person is taking charge at the Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank. According to the organization, Karen Couch will take over as Executive Director effective June 1st.

Couch is originally from Pasadena, California and moved to Manhattan to attend Kansas State University on a golf scholarship.

After graduating Summa Cum Laude from KSU in 2004, she received her law degree (with honors) from Washburn University in 2007. Couch then moved to Salina and worked for several years as an attorney in the law firm, Kennedy Berkley Yarnevich & Williamson Chartered.

Most recently, Couch served as the Director of Family Strengthening Services at Catholic Charities of Northern Kansas.

Couch believes her legal career has provided her the opportunity to hone her communication as well as interpersonal skills, while working in the non-profit sector has enhanced her leadership skills in grant writing, fundraising, and managing staff. She adds that she, “takes great joy in giving her time and talent to the service of others.”

Couch lives in Salina with her husband, Andrew, and their eight-year-old daughter, Charlotte. She enjoys spending time with her family. They enjoy cooking, being active in their church, and rooting on their favorite sports teams (San Antonio Spurs and the Chiefs). Couch and her husband also enjoy watching Charlotte participate in dance and are avid players of the game,Settlers of Catan.