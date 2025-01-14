New Leader at Lindsborg Hospital

A new leader is taking over a top leadership role at the hospital in Lindsborg. Mark Rooker is the new hospital administrator at Lindsborg Community Hospital.

According to the hospital, Rooker’s healthcare experience spans 27 years and includes Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer and Chief Executive Officer leadership roles in rural medicine. Most recently he has functioned as the CEO of Hillsboro Community Hospital since 2020, where his accomplishments include improving financial stability, building a strong infrastructure, developing a high-quality team, and delivering excellent patient care.

The Board and leadership team are confident that Rooker is the best person to lead Lindsborg Community Hospital into the future.

“We are excited Mark is joining the Lindsborg Community Hospital team. He will be a great benefit to the continued success of health care delivery in Lindsborg,” said Joel Phelps, President and Chief Executive Officer at Salina Regional Health Center.

Rooker will be joining the organization effective January 27th.