New Leader at Catholic Charities

Catholic Charities of Northern Kansas is under new leadership. According to the agency, Megan Robl is the new executive director.

Robl is a Salina native and a parishioner of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton. She graduated from Kansas State University with a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communications and minors in Business and Dance. Robl was previously the Director of Marketing and Communications for the Greater Salina Community Foundation.

“Catholic Charities has always held a special place in my heart, and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to be part of this amazing organization. I am so excited to work with the board, staff and community partners as we continue to provide vital services to those in need throughout the Diocese,” said Robl.

Bishop Vincke said, “I’m very excited to welcome Megan to the Catholic Charities of Northern Kansas team. She brings many wonderful experiences, and we are blessed to have her in this very important position.”