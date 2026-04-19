New Leader at Area Hospital

Curtis Hawkinson has been named the new administrator at North Central Kansas Medical Center in Concordia. He will begin duties May 18th.

Hawkinson brings more than 28 years of health care leadership experience in rural settings and most recently served the past 19 years as CEO at Community Memorial Healthcare in Marysville. He

led efforts to improve financial stability, construct and open a new hospital in 2011 and develop a 340B program to help outpatients access needed medications at significantly reduced prices in Marysville.

Community Memorial Healthcare achieved a CMS Five-Star rating and was also named a National Rural Health Association Top 20 Critical Access Hospital and iVantage Top 100 Critical Access Hospital during his tenure.

Hawkinson also made the Becker’s Hospital Review list of Critical Access Hospital CEOs to Know in 2025 and the 110 Rural Hospital and Health System CEOs to Know in 2024.

“Curtis brings a strong combination of experience, vision and a commitment to fostering a culture of engaged leadership and excellence in patient care,” said Chuck Lambertz, NCKMC Board of Trustees President. “He will be a great addition to our community. His dedication to rural Kansas, and understanding of the unique needs of communities like Concordia, positions him well to build and maintain the meaningful connections we have and continue strengthening both our organization and the people we serve.”

Hawkinson replaces Dave Garnas who accepted a role as Vice President of System Operations for Salina Regional Health Center in March.

“We’re very fortunate to gain a leader with Curtis’s experience, talents and vision,” said Joel Phelps, President and CEO at Salina Regional Health Center. “The Board and the Executive Leadership Team are confident that Curtis is the best person to lead NCKMC into the future, building an environment of excellence in patient care, a highly engaging culture for our employees and adding value to the lives of the communities we serve in Concordia and surrounding areas.”