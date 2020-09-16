Salina, KS

New KWU Scholarship For Adjoining Counties

Kansas Wesleyan UniversitySeptember 16, 2020

Kansas Wesleyan University, coming off the announcement of its highest enrollment since 2011, has a new, undergraduate scholarship opportunity that will be available to new, on-ground students from adjoining counties. The scholarship opportunity is effective immediately.

 The Central Kansas scholarship, a $70,000 undergraduate scholarship (guaranteed $17,500, overall, per year for four years), will be available to students from Dickinson, Marion, McPherson, Ottawa, Ellsworth and Lincoln counties. Any student who graduates from a high school in those counties, or resides at an address in them, is eligible regardless of where they choose to live during their college experience.

 KWU currently has 803 total students, a 12% increase over last year’s figures. The university offers numerous majors, including a growing Nursing program and the only four-year degree in Emergency Management in Kansas.

