New KSU Poly Scholarship Helps Professional Pilot Majors

Students interested in becoming professional pilots now have the opportunity to land a new $2,500 scholarship offered by Kansas State University Polytechnic Campus.

The Norman F. Steiner Aviation Scholarship has been established by Keith and Britt Steiner, Erie, Colorado, through the Kansas State University Foundation. The annual award is available to undergraduate students enrolled in the professional pilot program at Kansas State Polytechnic who demonstrate financial need and meet minimum academic qualifications. The scholarship is renewable to each recipient for up to four years.

Norman “Norm” Steiner, the scholarship’s namesake, was born into a farming family in Sabetha in 1933. One of 10 siblings, Steiner attended Kansas State University on the G.I. Bill, graduating in 1960 with a degree in mechanical engineering. After working for Cessna and Grumman as an engineer and delivery pilot, he founded his own aviation engineering/manufacturing company in Boulder, Colorado, designing and building environmental control systems for a wide variety of aircraft.

“It is exciting to see the impact K-State graduates can have on the aviation industry,” said Alysia Starkey, CEO and dean of K-State Polytechnic. “Norm Steiner’s passion for aviation is clear as you review his life and career accomplishments. We are grateful for Keith and Britt and their desire to honor Norm and ensure his legacy helps the next generation of aviators realize their dreams, just as Norm did.”

K-State Polytechnic is centered around the student experience, emphasizing innovative learning, real-world experiences and industry connections. Graduates of K-State’s Professional Pilot Program are qualified commercial pilots equipped to enter a variety of fields including corporate aviation, charter flying, regional aviation, aviation management and aviation education.

To learn more about scholarships, degree options or the enrollment process at K-State Polytechnic Campus, contact the admissions office at 785-826-2640 or [email protected].

KSU Photo – The Norman F. Steiner Aviation Scholarship was recently established at K-State Polytechnic to benefit undergraduate students enrolled in the professional pilot program.