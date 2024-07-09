New Jerry Ivey Park Water Feature

Creating a water feature that the public can interact with at Jerry Ivey Park could become a reality in Salina.

City Manager Mike Schrage joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra on Tuesday with a look at the design process.

The City of Salina has earmarked $650,000 for the project to move forward as they continue to look at the design options and consider community feedback from previous meetings.

The new water feature would replace the 25-year-old man-made pond at the park which was filled in after harmful algae problems persisted in the water.

Schrage added the spray pad at Jerry Ivey Park will stay closed for an extended period due to repairs needed in the plumbing infrastructure beneath the concrete pad. The closure is necessary to address underground plumbing failures.