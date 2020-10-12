Salina, KS

New Jail Q & A on Monday, Tuesday

Jeff GarretsonOctober 12, 2020

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan continues to travel around the area to meet with local groups to answer questions about a proposed new jail on the November 3rd ballot.

Sheriff Soldan will be at the Assaria City Council Monday, October 12, 2020 at 7pm and then at Salina’s VFW Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 7pm.

Soldan tells KSAL News that the jail issue is more that just bricks and mortar and locking people up in a new facility. The Sheriff is also backing new programs to help inmates become better citizens.

 

 

The new jail measure reads the new half-cent sales tax would be used to construct, furnish, and equip a jail and sheriff’s office in an amount not to exceed $89,655,000.

For those who can’t attend the meeting there is also a recorded presentation on the Saline County Sheriff’s Facebook page from the North Salina Community Development Meeting last month.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

