New Jail Curb Appeal

Plans continue to be drawn up for a new jail should voters okay a half-cent sales tax increase on November 3rd to build it at a site that has not yet been determined.

Saline County Administrator Phillip Smith-Hanes joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look at the proposed facility that would have 392 beds in pods that could flex as male and female inmate populations change.

Smith-Hanes explained that citizens have expressed some concerns about officials building an eyesore facility in their end of town. “We are trying to get it where it’s not hemmed in with a residential area,” Smith-Hanes said. “We want to have it in more of an industrial type area.”

Part of the discussion with architects has also centered on design concepts and curb appeal.

Smith-Hanes added the creative team also did a survey of houses in Salina and looked at what designs would blend well with the community.

The ballot reads the new half-cent sales tax would be used to construct, furnish, and equip a jail and sheriff’s office in an amount not to exceed $89,655,000.

Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that he and Smith-Hanes will do a Q&A about the jail project with the Ambucs Friday morning.

Other meetings scheduled ahead of the election include:

Assaria City Council Monday, October 12, 2020 at 7pm.

VFW Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 7pm.

There is also a recorded presentation on the Saline County Sheriff’s Facebook page from the North Salina Community Development Meeting last month.