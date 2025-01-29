New Herbicide Information Available

Kansas State University has just released the 2025 Chemical Weed Control for Field Crops, Pastures, Rangeland, and Noncropland guide, an annual publication that weed specialist Sarah Lancaster says “has a variety of information related to herbicides.”

While this year’s guide does not include many new active ingredients, readers can find information about latest products, such as IronGate, which is labeled for use in wheat.

“The active ingredients in IronGate are flucarbazone and pyroxsulam,” Lancaster said. “I’ve looked at it for control of downy brome and it did a nice job; some of the key weeds that this product will control are weedy bromes, mustards and Italian ryegrass.”

Beyond IronGate, Surtain stands as one of the more novel herbicides found in the 2025 guide, according to Lancaster, noting that it has performed well in research trials against other products like Resicore and Acuron.

“It’s a BASF product that is a premix of pyroxasulfone (Zidua and Anthem) along with saflufenacil (Sharpen),” she said. “The thing that is different about Surtain is that the saflufenacil is encapsulated, and so, even though we typically think about Sharpen as having quite a bit of burndown activity, and with the encapsulation, it doesn’t.”

Additionally, producers growing glufosinate tolerant soybeans might consider using the newly added herbicide Zalo – an AMVAC product that is a premix of glufosinate and quazolifop.

“Quazolifop is the active ingredient in Assure,” Lancaster said. “This soybean product is used for grass control. The glufosinate helps control broadleaf weeds as well.”

Liberty Ultra also remains on the list of just-released herbicides Lancaster has been paying attention to. In this case, Liberty Ultra holds the title of the first herbicide label to be compliant with the Endangered Species Act requirements.

“It is a purified version of Liberty 280 SL,” she said. “Use patterns are going to be really similar to Liberty 280 but the rates are bumped down just a little bit to account for the higher concentration of the active form of the glufosinate molecule.”

Other present-day products listed in the 2025 Chemical Weed Control for Field Crops, Pastures, Rangeland, and Noncropland guide include:

Inversa, Corteva’s encapsulated acetochlor product. Acetochlor is a Group 15 herbicide that growers use both pre- and post-emergence.

Resicore REV. Lancaster said the key difference between Resicore REV and Resicore XL is that inert ingredients of Resicore REV has been modified to improve handling

The 2025 Chemical Weed Control for Field Crops, Pastures, Rangeland, and Noncropland guide is accessible online through the K-State Research and Extension bookstore. Hard copies are also available in local extension offices in Kansas.

Brand names appearing in this article are for identification purposes only and does not imply endorsement or disapproval by Kansas State University of any particular product.